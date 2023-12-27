WOWorks Chooses SOCi as Platform of Record to Transform Digital Marketing, Guest Relations for Six Restaurant Brands

SOCi's all-in-one platform empowers franchisees to customize local marketing efforts to enhance guest experiences

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. , the leading CoMarketing Cloud Platform for multi-location enterprises, today announced it is the new Platform of Record for WOWorks , the holding company of better-for-you restaurant brands, including Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, and Zoup! Eatery. With the goal of being a leader in customer service, WOWorks has enabled its franchisees with the SOCi platform to better manage guest relations through social media, online business listings, and reviews, the trifecta of local visibility.

SOCi, Inc. (PRNewswire)

WOWorks, which has about 350 locations across its six brands, relies heavily on digital marketing and understands the importance of being visible online to build awareness and become entrenched in its local communities. By equipping WOWorks franchisees with the right platform to improve their individual businesses all in one place, they are able to become leaders in guest relations and ensure each guest receives the online support they need and deserve.

"We provide a variety of programs for franchisees to use and simplifying use and accessibility is always a priority." said Ted Asbury, Chief Marketing Officer, WOWorks. "The implementation of the SOCi platform helps do both while empowering franchisees to take ownership of their local marketing efforts in making their own presence even larger in their respective market."

Through SOCi Social , Listings , and Reviews , WOWorks and its franchisees are able to streamline the management of countless guest-facing digital channels to ensure quick and personalized review responses, accurate location information, and engaging social content that its guests find valuable across all of its restaurant brands.

"Managing digital marketing channels for a single multi-location brand can be a challenge in itself, but the consolidation factor for companies like WOWorks, which operates multiple restaurant brands, is crucial as the channels start to add up to the hundreds and eventually thousands," said David Marler, Chief Customer Officer, SOCi. "Being able to address the needs of its guests across channels in one streamlined platform was a top priority for the WOWorks team, and we're proud to help them take their guest relations to the next level."

To learn more about how SOCi is helping restaurant brands like those in the WOWorks portfolio drive industry leading results through its all-in-one platform, visit www.meetsoci.com .

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud Platform for multi-location enterprises. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com .

About WOWorks

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthier-for-you and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks , the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls , a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek , which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOCi