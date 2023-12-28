Las Vegas-based charter operator Thrive Aviation adds fifth factory delivered new Cessna Citation Longitude to the fleet!

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas-based charter and aircraft management operator Thrive Aviation proudly announces the latest addition to its prestigious fleet with the arrival of their fifth Longitude aircraft, bringing Thrive's fleet under management above 20 airplanes. The Citation Longitude is a luxurious and versatile super-mid aircraft, with non-stop range throughout North, Central and most of South America.

Thrive Aviation and Textron Aviation Delivery Teams (PRNewswire)

Vitali Lapko, co-founder of Thrive Aviation says "we are thrilled to continue our growth with our 5th Citation Longitude added to our fleet. This addition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing our clients with the highest standards of luxury, safety, and efficiency in private aviation. I am immensely proud of the Thrive Aviation team. Their dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment have turned Thrive into a major player in the industry and one of the largest Longitude operators in the world."

Thrive Aviation's reputation for reliability and excellence-in-service has made it the preferred choice for on-demand aviation among discerning travelers. By introducing a fifth Longitude to its fleet, Thrive is not only broadening its operational scope but is also reaffirming its dedication to delivering a distinctive blend of opulence, ease, and tailor-made services that define the essence of luxury private travel.

The Longitude

The super-midsize Longitude features a 6-foot (1.8-meter) stand-up cabin and what Textron claims is best-in-class legroom, as well as exclusive soundproofing techniques that provide the world's quietest super-midsize cabin. The aircraft also boasts a wireless cabin management system that lets passengers manage window shades, movies, music, cabin temperature, and lighting from personal devices. The Longitude seats up to 12 passengers, offers an optional crew jump seat, and provides a walk-in baggage compartment. A double-club configuration is standard; other configurations provide an aft couch and side-facing seating.

In addition to fully integrated autothrottles in the cockpit, the Longitude uses a Garmin 5000 flight deck with three high-resolution LCD displays, four touchscreen controllers, and Garmin Synthetic Vision Technology. Two Honeywell HTF7700L engines each provide 7,655 pounds of thrust, giving the aircraft maximum cruise speed of 483 ktas. Cessna says the Longitude has 3,500-nautical-mile (6,482-kilometer) range with four passengers, a useful load of 16,100 pounds (7,302 kilograms), and 800-hour or 18-month maintenance intervals, which Cessna claims are the longest in the super-midsize class.

About Thrive Aviation

Thrive Aviation is a U.S. owned and globally operated curator of private aviation services, recognized as one of the Nation's Top 20 charter operators. Thrive's innovative aircraft and fleet management strategy has fueled its ability to provide bespoke asset-management, superior service, and elevated flight experiences for its guests and partners around the world. With corporate headquarters in Henderson, Nevada's exclusive Green Valley Corporate Center, the operator serves the North American and global markets from its operational base in Las Vegas, NV. Thrive Aviation's owned/operated and managed fleet of light, super-mid, large cabin, and ultra-long-range aircraft have steadily emerged as some of the industry's most coveted aircraft.

Learn more at: www.flythrive.com

Contact: News@flythrive.com

Thrive Aviation adds 5th Cessna Citation Longitude to the fleet (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thrive Aviation