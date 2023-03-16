The Boise State Broncos (24-9) are distant contenders to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 college basketball season, as oddsmakers have listed them at +20000 on the moneyline, the 39th-ranked odds among all college basketball teams.

At 7:35 PM ET on Thursday, March 16, the Broncos square off against the Northwestern Wildcats in the First Round. Northwestern is favored by 1.5 points (the over/under is set at 127.5).

Boise State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +20000 39th Bet $100 to win $20000 Pre-Tournament +20000 38th Bet $100 to win $20000 Pre-New Year +50000 78th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +25000 63rd Bet $100 to win $25000

Boise State Team Stats

Boise State has a +261 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.9 points per game. It is putting up 72.2 points per game to rank 166th in college basketball and is giving up 64.3 per outing to rank 34th in college basketball.

Boise State is 17-4 in games it was listed as the favorite, and 6-5 in games it was listed as the underdog.

Boise State has tallied a pair of wins when favored by three or fewer points this season (2-1), and has won 15 games when favored by three or more points (15-3).

Boise State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-5 | Q2 Record: 9-2 | Q3 Record: 7-2 | Q4 Record: 4-0

3-5 | 9-2 | 7-2 | 4-0 Against Quadrant 1 opponents, Boise State is 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins.

Boise State has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (nine).

Boise State has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (seven).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Boise State Players

The Broncos rebounds and assists leader is Marcus Shaver Jr.. He pulls down 6.1 rebounds and contributes 3.8 assists per game.

Boise State's scoring leader is Tyson Degenhart, who puts up 14.3 points per game.

Max Rice connects on 2.2 threes per game to lead the Broncos.

Boise State's steals leader is Shaver, who grabs 1.6 per game. Naje Smith leads the team averaging 1.0 block an outing.

