The Boise State Broncos (12-13) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they host the New Mexico Lobos (14-10) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena.

Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho TV: Stadium

Boise State vs. New Mexico Scoring Comparison

The Lobos score 10.3 more points per game (73.6) than the Broncos give up to opponents (63.3).

New Mexico is 11-1 when allowing fewer than 66 points.

New Mexico has put together a 14-6 record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.

The 66 points per game the Broncos score are the same as the Lobos allow.

Boise State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 68.7 points.

Boise State has a 12-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.6 points.

The Broncos shoot 42.9% from the field, only 0.9% higher than the Lobos allow defensively.

The Lobos' 48.6 shooting percentage from the field is 3.1 higher than the Broncos have conceded.

