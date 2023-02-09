How to Watch Idaho State vs. Montana on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
The Montana Grizzlies (12-12, 6-6 Big Sky) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Idaho State Bengals (9-15, 6-5 Big Sky) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Holt Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Idaho State vs. Montana Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Idaho State Stats Insights
- The Bengals' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents.
- This season, Idaho State has a 6-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Bengals are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Grizzlies sit at 341st.
- The Bengals put up an average of 70.1 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 67.9 the Grizzlies allow.
- When Idaho State allows fewer than 68.3 points, it is 6-3.
Idaho State Home & Away Comparison
- Idaho State averages 72.6 points per game at home, and 68.5 on the road.
- At home, the Bengals concede 66.5 points per game. Away, they give up 75.0.
- Beyond the arc, Idaho State drains fewer treys away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.6), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (31.0%) than at home (38.1%) as well.
Idaho State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Idaho
|W 95-91
|ICCU Arena
|2/4/2023
|Weber State
|L 72-71
|Holt Arena
|2/6/2023
|@ Northern Arizona
|W 75-70
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|2/9/2023
|Montana
|-
|Holt Arena
|2/11/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Holt Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Portland State
|-
|Viking Pavillion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.