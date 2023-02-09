The Montana Grizzlies (12-12, 6-6 Big Sky) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Idaho State Bengals (9-15, 6-5 Big Sky) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Holt Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Idaho State vs. Montana Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho

Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho TV: ESPN+

Idaho State Stats Insights

The Bengals' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents.

This season, Idaho State has a 6-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Bengals are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Grizzlies sit at 341st.

The Bengals put up an average of 70.1 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 67.9 the Grizzlies allow.

When Idaho State allows fewer than 68.3 points, it is 6-3.

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison

Idaho State averages 72.6 points per game at home, and 68.5 on the road.

At home, the Bengals concede 66.5 points per game. Away, they give up 75.0.

Beyond the arc, Idaho State drains fewer treys away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.6), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (31.0%) than at home (38.1%) as well.

Idaho State Schedule