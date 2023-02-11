Boise State vs. UNLV Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game between the UNLV Lady Rebels (23-2) and the Boise State Broncos (13-13) at ExtraMile Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-59, with heavily favored UNLV taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.
Their last time out, the Broncos won on Thursday 69-62 against New Mexico.
Boise State vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
Boise State vs. UNLV Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNLV 74, Boise State 59
Boise State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on February 9, the Broncos defeated the New Mexico Lobos (No. 87 in our computer rankings) by a score of 69-62.
Boise State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-55 at home over Air Force (No. 122) on January 26
- 62-58 on the road over Nevada (No. 158) on February 2
- 62-57 at home over San Diego State (No. 182) on January 30
- 66-61 on the road over Fresno State (No. 192) on February 4
- 60-53 at home over Fresno State (No. 192) on January 19
Boise State Performance Insights
- The Broncos outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (scoring 66.1 points per game to rank 163rd in college basketball while allowing 63.2 per outing to rank 150th in college basketball) and have a +74 scoring differential overall.
- With 62.2 points per game in MWC matchups, Boise State is scoring 3.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (66.1 PPG).
- The Broncos are averaging 69.5 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 61.8 points per contest.
- Boise State cedes 62.3 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 65 on the road.
- On offense, the Broncos have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 61.2 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 66.1 they've put up over the course of this season.
