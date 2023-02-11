Saturday's game between the UNLV Lady Rebels (23-2) and the Boise State Broncos (13-13) at ExtraMile Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-59, with heavily favored UNLV taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

Their last time out, the Broncos won on Thursday 69-62 against New Mexico.

Boise State vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

Boise State vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 74, Boise State 59

Boise State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on February 9, the Broncos defeated the New Mexico Lobos (No. 87 in our computer rankings) by a score of 69-62.

Boise State 2022-23 Best Wins

60-55 at home over Air Force (No. 122) on January 26

62-58 on the road over Nevada (No. 158) on February 2

62-57 at home over San Diego State (No. 182) on January 30

66-61 on the road over Fresno State (No. 192) on February 4

60-53 at home over Fresno State (No. 192) on January 19

Boise State Performance Insights