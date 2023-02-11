The Boise State Broncos (13-13) bring a four-game winning streak into a home contest with the UNLV Lady Rebels (23-2), who have won 14 straight. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho TV: Stadium

Boise State vs. UNLV Scoring Comparison

The Lady Rebels' 77.8 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 63.2 the Broncos give up to opponents.

UNLV has a 16-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.

When it scores more than 63.2 points, UNLV is 22-1.

The 66.1 points per game the Broncos record are just 1.9 more points than the Lady Rebels allow (64.2).

Boise State has an 8-4 record when scoring more than 64.2 points.

Boise State has a 13-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.8 points.

The Broncos are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Lady Rebels concede to opponents.

