The Boise State Broncos (13-13) bring a four-game winning streak into a home contest with the UNLV Lady Rebels (23-2), who have won 14 straight. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Boise State vs. UNLV Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Rebels' 77.8 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 63.2 the Broncos give up to opponents.
  • UNLV has a 16-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.
  • When it scores more than 63.2 points, UNLV is 22-1.
  • The 66.1 points per game the Broncos record are just 1.9 more points than the Lady Rebels allow (64.2).
  • Boise State has an 8-4 record when scoring more than 64.2 points.
  • Boise State has a 13-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.8 points.
  • The Broncos are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Lady Rebels concede to opponents.

Boise State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 @ Nevada W 62-58 Lawlor Events Center
2/4/2023 @ Fresno State W 66-61 Save Mart Center
2/9/2023 New Mexico W 69-62 ExtraMile Arena
2/11/2023 UNLV - ExtraMile Arena
2/16/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena
2/18/2023 Utah State - ExtraMile Arena

