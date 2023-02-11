How to Watch the Boise State vs. UNLV Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Boise State Broncos (13-13) bring a four-game winning streak into a home contest with the UNLV Lady Rebels (23-2), who have won 14 straight. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
- TV: Stadium
Boise State vs. UNLV Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Rebels' 77.8 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 63.2 the Broncos give up to opponents.
- UNLV has a 16-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.
- When it scores more than 63.2 points, UNLV is 22-1.
- The 66.1 points per game the Broncos record are just 1.9 more points than the Lady Rebels allow (64.2).
- Boise State has an 8-4 record when scoring more than 64.2 points.
- Boise State has a 13-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.8 points.
- The Broncos are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Lady Rebels concede to opponents.
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|@ Nevada
|W 62-58
|Lawlor Events Center
|2/4/2023
|@ Fresno State
|W 66-61
|Save Mart Center
|2/9/2023
|New Mexico
|W 69-62
|ExtraMile Arena
|2/11/2023
|UNLV
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
|2/18/2023
|Utah State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
