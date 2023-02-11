The Boise State Broncos (18-6, 8-3 MWC) and the Wyoming Cowboys (7-16, 2-9 MWC) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at ExtraMile Arena on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Boise State vs. Wyoming Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: ExtraMile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Out of Boise State's 20 games with a set total, 10 have hit the over (50%).

The Broncos have a 13-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Boise State has a 13-7-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 8-12-0 mark of Wyoming.

Boise State vs. Wyoming Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boise State 71.6 141.6 61.2 133.1 134.5 Wyoming 70 141.6 71.9 133.1 138.8

Additional Boise State Insights & Trends

Boise State has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

Seven of Broncos' past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Broncos have covered seven times in 11 games with a spread in conference play this season.

The Broncos record only 0.3 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Cowboys allow (71.9).

When Boise State totals more than 71.9 points, it is 9-0 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

Boise State vs. Wyoming Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boise State 13-7-0 10-10-0 Wyoming 8-12-0 11-9-0

Boise State vs. Wyoming Home/Away Splits

Boise State Wyoming 10-1 Home Record 6-6 4-4 Away Record 0-5 4-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-2-0 Away ATS Record 0-5-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.2 5-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

