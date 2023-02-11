Boise State vs. Wyoming: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boise State Broncos (18-6, 8-3 MWC) and the Wyoming Cowboys (7-16, 2-9 MWC) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at ExtraMile Arena on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Boise State vs. Wyoming Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Boise, Idaho
- Venue: ExtraMile Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Boise State Betting Records & Stats
- Out of Boise State's 20 games with a set total, 10 have hit the over (50%).
- The Broncos have a 13-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- Boise State has a 13-7-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 8-12-0 mark of Wyoming.
Boise State vs. Wyoming Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Boise State
|71.6
|141.6
|61.2
|133.1
|134.5
|Wyoming
|70
|141.6
|71.9
|133.1
|138.8
Additional Boise State Insights & Trends
- Boise State has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- Seven of Broncos' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Broncos have covered seven times in 11 games with a spread in conference play this season.
- The Broncos record only 0.3 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Cowboys allow (71.9).
- When Boise State totals more than 71.9 points, it is 9-0 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
Boise State vs. Wyoming Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Boise State
|13-7-0
|10-10-0
|Wyoming
|8-12-0
|11-9-0
Boise State vs. Wyoming Home/Away Splits
|Boise State
|Wyoming
|10-1
|Home Record
|6-6
|4-4
|Away Record
|0-5
|4-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|5-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|0-5-0
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.2
|68.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.2
|5-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|4-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-1-0
