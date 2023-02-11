Saturday's game between the Idaho Vandals (10-13) and Eastern Washington Eagles (14-8) squaring off at ICCU Arena has a projected final score of 71-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Idaho, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their last time out, the Vandals lost 77-70 to Sacramento State on Saturday.

Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho 71, Eastern Washington 60

Idaho Schedule Analysis

The Vandals' best victory this season came against the Montana State Bobcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 125) in our computer rankings. The Vandals brought home the 72-53 win at home on December 29.

The Vandals have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

Idaho 2022-23 Best Wins

68-61 on the road over Idaho State (No. 141) on January 28

79-71 at home over Montana (No. 144) on December 31

84-80 over Nevada (No. 158) on December 3

81-78 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 184) on December 18

66-52 on the road over Weber State (No. 250) on January 26

Idaho Performance Insights