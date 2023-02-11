Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Idaho Vandals (10-13) and Eastern Washington Eagles (14-8) squaring off at ICCU Arena has a projected final score of 71-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Idaho, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their last time out, the Vandals lost 77-70 to Sacramento State on Saturday.
Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Idaho 71, Eastern Washington 60
Idaho Schedule Analysis
- The Vandals' best victory this season came against the Montana State Bobcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 125) in our computer rankings. The Vandals brought home the 72-53 win at home on December 29.
- The Vandals have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.
Idaho 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-61 on the road over Idaho State (No. 141) on January 28
- 79-71 at home over Montana (No. 144) on December 31
- 84-80 over Nevada (No. 158) on December 3
- 81-78 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 184) on December 18
- 66-52 on the road over Weber State (No. 250) on January 26
Idaho Performance Insights
- The Vandals average 68.5 points per game (117th in college basketball) while giving up 72.6 per outing (337th in college basketball). They have a -94 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.1 points per game.
- With 65.0 points per game in Big Sky action, Idaho is scoring 3.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (68.5 PPG).
- The Vandals are scoring 73.4 points per game this year at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging away from home (66.2).
- Idaho is surrendering 72.4 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 72.3.
- The Vandals have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 62.9 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.6 points fewer than the 68.5 they've scored this season.
