Saturday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Idaho State Bengals (9-16, 6-6 Big Sky) and the Montana State Bobcats (17-9, 10-3 Big Sky) at Holt Arena features the Bengals' Brayden Parker and the Bobcats' Raequan Battle as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Idaho State vs. Montana State

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Holt Arena

Holt Arena Location: Pocatello, Idaho

Pocatello, Idaho TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Idaho State's Last Game

Idaho State lost its most recent game to the Montana, 69-61, on Thursday. Brock Mackenzie was its top scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brock Mackenzie 19 7 2 0 0 1 Kolby Lee 11 5 1 1 1 0 AJ Burgin 9 2 0 1 1 2

Idaho State Players to Watch

Parker leads the Bengals at 4.7 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.4 assists and 11.5 points.

Mackenzie is tops on his squad in points per game (13.0), and also puts up 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Miguel Tomley averages 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jay Nagle posts 5.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Austin Smellie puts up a team-best 2.0 assists per game. He is also averaging 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 47.8% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)