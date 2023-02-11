Idaho State vs. Montana State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Montana State Bobcats (17-8) and Idaho State Bengals (10-13) squaring off at Worthington Arena has a projected final score of 69-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Montana State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Bengals are coming off of a 55-54 win against Montana in their most recent game on Thursday.
Idaho State vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
Idaho State vs. Montana State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Montana State 69, Idaho State 65
Idaho State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Bengals took down the Cal Baptist Lancers 61-55 on November 26.
- The Bobcats have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).
Idaho State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-54 on the road over Montana (No. 144) on February 9
- 69-64 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 148) on December 29
- 64-48 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 186) on December 7
- 63-42 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 187) on December 31
- 57-41 on the road over Weber State (No. 250) on February 4
Idaho State Performance Insights
- The Bengals have a -13 scoring differential, putting up 56.4 points per game (325th in college basketball) and conceding 57.0 (34th in college basketball).
- Idaho State scores more in conference action (58.8 points per game) than overall (56.4).
- The Bengals are scoring more points at home (60.7 per game) than away (53.9).
- At home Idaho State is conceding 58.6 points per game, 2.5 more than it is away (56.1).
- While the Bengals are putting up 56.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their last 10 games, amassing 57.4 a contest.
