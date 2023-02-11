Saturday's contest between the Montana State Bobcats (17-8) and Idaho State Bengals (10-13) squaring off at Worthington Arena has a projected final score of 69-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Montana State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Bengals are coming off of a 55-54 win against Montana in their most recent game on Thursday.

Idaho State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Idaho State vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana State 69, Idaho State 65

Idaho State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Bengals took down the Cal Baptist Lancers 61-55 on November 26.

The Bobcats have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).

Idaho State 2022-23 Best Wins

55-54 on the road over Montana (No. 144) on February 9

69-64 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 148) on December 29

64-48 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 186) on December 7

63-42 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 187) on December 31

57-41 on the road over Weber State (No. 250) on February 4

Idaho State Performance Insights