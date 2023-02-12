The NFL Playoffs finish with a Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

The betting insights and trends for the Eagles and Chiefs can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Channel: FOX

City: Glendale, Arizona

Venue: State Farm Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 1.5 50.5 -123 +103

Eagles vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles' 17 games this season (regular season and playoffs) have gone over this contest's total of 50.5 points five times.

The average point total in Philadelphia's contests in regular season play was 45.4, 5.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles' record against the spread during the regular season was 8-9-0. They are 2-0-0 versus the spread in the postseason.

The Eagles were favored on the moneyline 16 total times during the regular season. They went 14-2 in those games. When favored on the moneyline in the playoffs, they are 2-0.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -123 or shorter, Philadelphia has a 16-2 record (winning 88.9% of its games), including the regular season and postseason.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs games this season (regular season and playoffs) have had a combined scoring total higher than 50.5 points 10 of 17 times.

Kansas City had a 49.7-point average over/under in its regular season outings, 0.8 fewer points than this game's total.

The Chiefs had seven wins in 17 games against the spread in the regular season. In the postseason they are 1-1-0 ATS.

The Chiefs split the two games they played as underdogs in the regular season, and are 0-0 in the playoffs.

This season, Kansas City has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +103 on the moneyline (in the regular season and playoffs).

Eagles vs. Chiefs Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Eagles 28.1 2 20.2 8 45.4 5 17 Chiefs 29.2 1 21.7 16 49.7 10 17

Eagles vs. Chiefs Betting Insights & Trends

Eagles

In its last three contests, Philadelphia has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

Philadelphia has not gone over the total in its past three games.

The Eagles have 133 more points than their opponents this season (7.9 per game), and the Chiefs have scored 127 more points than their opponents (7.5 per game).

Chiefs

Kansas City has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall over its last three games.

The Chiefs have not gone over the total in their past three games.

The Eagles have put up a total of 133 more points than their opponents this year (7.9 per game), and the Chiefs have outscored opponents by 127 points (7.5 per game).

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Playoffs Point Total AVG 45.4 44.2 46.8 46.8 Implied Team Total AVG 26.6 26.2 27.1 26 ATS Record 8-9-0 6-3-0 2-6-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 6-3-0 4-4-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 14-2 7-2 7-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-0

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Playoffs Point Total AVG 49.7 49.2 50.1 50 Implied Team Total AVG 28.8 29.5 28.2 28 ATS Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 2-6-0 6-3-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 13-2 7-0 6-2 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 0-0

