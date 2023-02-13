The Indiana Pacers (25-33) are 1-point favorites as they attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (28-30) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSIN.

Jazz vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Monday, February 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSIN

SportsNet RM and BSIN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Jazz vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 117 - Jazz 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 1)

Jazz (+ 1) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



The Jazz have a 31-27-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-27-1 mark of the Pacers.

Indiana covers the spread when it is a 1-point favorite or more 45.5% of the time. That's less often than Utah covers as an underdog of 1 or more (70%).

Utah and its opponents have gone over the over/under 58.6% of the time this season (34 out of 58). That's more often than Indiana and its opponents have (27 out of 58).

The Pacers have a .636 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-4) this season while the Jazz have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (15-15).

Jazz Performance Insights

Utah is the fourth-best squad in the NBA in points scored (117.6 per game) and 24th in points allowed (117.2).

The Jazz are 10th in the league in assists (25.8 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Jazz are fifth-best in the league in 3-point makes (14.1 per game), and they rank No. 13 in 3-point percentage (36.1%).

In 2022-23, Utah has taken 43.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 56.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 33.3% of Utah's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 66.7% have been 2-pointers.

