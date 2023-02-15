The Colorado State Rams (11-14, 3-9 MWC) welcome in the Boise State Broncos (19-6, 9-3 MWC) after losing four straight home games. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Boise State vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Boise State Stats Insights

Boise State has compiled a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.9% from the field.

The Broncos are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 363rd.

The Broncos put up only 0.1 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Rams give up to opponents (71.8).

Boise State is 19-4 when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Boise State is scoring 7.5 more points per game at home (75.8) than on the road (68.3).

At home, the Broncos give up 58.7 points per game. Away, they give up 67.3.

Boise State sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.6%) than away (32.4%).

Boise State Schedule