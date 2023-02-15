How to Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado State Rams (11-14, 3-9 MWC) welcome in the Boise State Broncos (19-6, 9-3 MWC) after losing four straight home games. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Boise State vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Boise State Stats Insights
- Boise State has compiled a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.9% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 363rd.
- The Broncos put up only 0.1 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Rams give up to opponents (71.8).
- Boise State is 19-4 when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.
Boise State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Boise State is scoring 7.5 more points per game at home (75.8) than on the road (68.3).
- At home, the Broncos give up 58.7 points per game. Away, they give up 67.3.
- Boise State sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.6%) than away (32.4%).
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/31/2023
|@ Air Force
|W 59-52
|Clune Arena
|2/3/2023
|@ San Diego State
|L 72-52
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|2/11/2023
|Wyoming
|W 75-63
|ExtraMile Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|2/19/2023
|UNLV
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|2/22/2023
|New Mexico
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
