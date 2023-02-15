Jazz vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 15
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (34-22) are 7.5-point favorites against Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (29-30) Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet RM.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet RM
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 119 - Jazz 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 7.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (239.5)
- The Grizzlies have covered less often than the Jazz this season, putting up an ATS record of 26-27-3, compared to the 32-27-0 mark of the Jazz.
- Memphis covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 41.2% of the time. That's less often than Utah covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (71.4%).
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Utah and its opponents are more successful (57.6% of the time) than Memphis and its opponents (46.4%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Jazz are 15-15, while the Grizzlies are 33-12 as moneyline favorites.
Jazz Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Utah is third-best in the league on offense (117.7 points scored per game) and ranked 23rd defensively (117.2 points conceded).
- With 25.8 assists per game, the Jazz are eighth in the league.
- The Jazz are the fifth-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (14.1 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.3%).
- In 2022-23, Utah has attempted 56.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 43.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 66.7% of Utah's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 33.3% have been 3-pointers.
