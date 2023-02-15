The Utah Jazz, Kelly Olynyk included, take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 123-117 win over the Pacers (his last game) Olynyk put up 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Below, we look at Olynyk's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.8 10.5 Rebounds 6.5 5.1 5.9 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.2 PRA 21.5 20.1 19.6 PR 17.5 16.9 16.4 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.4



Kelly Olynyk Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Olynyk has taken 8.0 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 7.2% and 7.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Olynyk's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

The Grizzlies give up 112.2 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 43.8 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies have given up 26.6 per game, 29th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Kelly Olynyk vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 29 19 8 5 4 0 0 10/31/2022 21 7 3 1 0 1 4 10/29/2022 34 23 3 4 4 3 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.