Boise State vs. Air Force Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest features the Air Force Falcons (12-13) and the Boise State Broncos (13-14) clashing at Clune Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-55 victory for heavily favored Air Force according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on February 16.
The Broncos lost their last matchup 76-63 against UNLV on Saturday.
Boise State vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Boise State vs. Air Force Score Prediction
- Prediction: Air Force 69, Boise State 55
Boise State Schedule Analysis
- The Broncos' signature win this season came in a 69-62 victory on February 9 over the New Mexico Lobos, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 87) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Boise State is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.
Boise State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-55 at home over Air Force (No. 122) on January 26
- 62-58 on the road over Nevada (No. 158) on February 2
- 62-57 at home over San Diego State (No. 182) on January 30
- 66-61 on the road over Fresno State (No. 192) on February 4
- 60-53 at home over Fresno State (No. 192) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Boise State Performance Insights
- The Broncos have a +61 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.3 points per game. They're putting up 66.0 points per game, 167th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.7 per outing to rank 161st in college basketball.
- In conference action, Boise State is scoring fewer points (62.2 per game) than it is overall (66.0) in 2022-23.
- The Broncos are scoring more points at home (69.1 per game) than on the road (61.8).
- In 2022-23 Boise State is conceding 1.8 fewer points per game at home (63.2) than on the road (65.0).
- In their last 10 games, the Broncos are compiling 63.3 points per contest, compared to their season average of 66.0.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.