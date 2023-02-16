Thursday's contest features the Air Force Falcons (12-13) and the Boise State Broncos (13-14) clashing at Clune Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-55 victory for heavily favored Air Force according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on February 16.

The Broncos lost their last matchup 76-63 against UNLV on Saturday.

Boise State vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Boise State vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 69, Boise State 55

Boise State Schedule Analysis

The Broncos' signature win this season came in a 69-62 victory on February 9 over the New Mexico Lobos, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 87) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Boise State is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.

Boise State 2022-23 Best Wins

60-55 at home over Air Force (No. 122) on January 26

62-58 on the road over Nevada (No. 158) on February 2

62-57 at home over San Diego State (No. 182) on January 30

66-61 on the road over Fresno State (No. 192) on February 4

60-53 at home over Fresno State (No. 192) on January 19

Boise State Performance Insights