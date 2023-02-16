How to Watch the Boise State vs. Air Force Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Boise State Broncos' (13-14) MWC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Air Force Falcons (12-13) at Clune Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET.
Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: Stadium
Boise State vs. Air Force Scoring Comparison
- The Broncos score an average of 66 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 65.3 the Falcons give up to opponents.
- When Boise State allows fewer than 64.4 points, it is 12-2.
- Boise State has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.
- The Falcons average 64.4 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 63.7 the Broncos allow.
- Air Force is 10-1 when scoring more than 63.7 points.
- Air Force has a 9-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 66 points.
- The Falcons shoot 31.9% from the field, 13.6% lower than the Broncos allow defensively.
- The Broncos make 42.9% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Falcons' defensive field-goal percentage.
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Fresno State
|W 66-61
|Save Mart Center
|2/9/2023
|New Mexico
|W 69-62
|ExtraMile Arena
|2/11/2023
|UNLV
|L 76-63
|ExtraMile Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
|2/18/2023
|Utah State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Event Center Arena
