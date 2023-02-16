The Boise State Broncos' (13-14) MWC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Air Force Falcons (12-13) at Clune Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET.

Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Stadium

Boise State vs. Air Force Scoring Comparison

The Broncos score an average of 66 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 65.3 the Falcons give up to opponents.

When Boise State allows fewer than 64.4 points, it is 12-2.

Boise State has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.

The Falcons average 64.4 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 63.7 the Broncos allow.

Air Force is 10-1 when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Air Force has a 9-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 66 points.

The Falcons shoot 31.9% from the field, 13.6% lower than the Broncos allow defensively.

The Broncos make 42.9% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Falcons' defensive field-goal percentage.

