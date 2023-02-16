The Boise State Broncos' (13-14) MWC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Air Force Falcons (12-13) at Clune Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET.

Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Boise State vs. Air Force Scoring Comparison

  • The Broncos score an average of 66 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 65.3 the Falcons give up to opponents.
  • When Boise State allows fewer than 64.4 points, it is 12-2.
  • Boise State has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.
  • The Falcons average 64.4 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 63.7 the Broncos allow.
  • Air Force is 10-1 when scoring more than 63.7 points.
  • Air Force has a 9-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 66 points.
  • The Falcons shoot 31.9% from the field, 13.6% lower than the Broncos allow defensively.
  • The Broncos make 42.9% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Falcons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Boise State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/4/2023 @ Fresno State W 66-61 Save Mart Center
2/9/2023 New Mexico W 69-62 ExtraMile Arena
2/11/2023 UNLV L 76-63 ExtraMile Arena
2/16/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena
2/18/2023 Utah State - ExtraMile Arena
2/23/2023 @ San Jose State - Event Center Arena

