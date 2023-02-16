Idaho vs. Northern Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center has the Northern Colorado Bears (11-14) squaring off against the Idaho Vandals (11-13) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-64 victory for Northern Colorado, so expect a competitive matchup.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Vandals secured an 88-64 win over Eastern Washington.
Idaho vs. Northern Colorado Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
Idaho vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Colorado 67, Idaho 64
Idaho Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Vandals took down the Montana State Bobcats 72-53 on December 29.
- According to the RPI, the Bears have seven losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.
Idaho 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-61 on the road over Idaho State (No. 141) on January 28
- 79-71 at home over Montana (No. 144) on December 31
- 84-80 over Nevada (No. 158) on December 3
- 81-78 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 184) on December 18
- 66-52 on the road over Weber State (No. 250) on January 26
Idaho Performance Insights
- The Vandals have been outscored by 2.9 points per game (posting 69.3 points per game, 106th in college basketball, while allowing 72.2 per outing, 336th in college basketball) and have a -70 scoring differential.
- Idaho scores fewer points in conference play (66.8 per game) than overall (69.3).
- The Vandals score 75.3 points per game at home, and 66.2 on the road.
- At home, Idaho concedes 71.4 points per game. Away, it allows 72.3.
- In their past 10 games, the Vandals are averaging 66.1 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than their season average (69.3).
