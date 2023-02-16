Thursday's game at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center has the Northern Colorado Bears (11-14) squaring off against the Idaho Vandals (11-13) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-64 victory for Northern Colorado, so expect a competitive matchup.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Vandals secured an 88-64 win over Eastern Washington.

Idaho vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Idaho vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 67, Idaho 64

Idaho Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Vandals took down the Montana State Bobcats 72-53 on December 29.

According to the RPI, the Bears have seven losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Idaho 2022-23 Best Wins

68-61 on the road over Idaho State (No. 141) on January 28

79-71 at home over Montana (No. 144) on December 31

84-80 over Nevada (No. 158) on December 3

81-78 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 184) on December 18

66-52 on the road over Weber State (No. 250) on January 26

Idaho Performance Insights