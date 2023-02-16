The Idaho State Bengals (9-17, 6-7 Big Sky) take on a fellow Big Sky opponent, the Portland State Vikings (11-15, 5-8 Big Sky), on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Viking Pavillion. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Portland State vs. Idaho State matchup.

Idaho State vs. Portland State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Viking Pavillion in Portland, Oregon
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Idaho State vs. Portland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Portland State Moneyline Idaho State Moneyline
BetMGM Portland State (-4.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Portland State (-4.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Portland State (-4.5) 146.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Portland State (-4.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Idaho State vs. Portland State Betting Trends

  • Idaho State has put together a 12-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Bengals have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more 11 times this season, and covered the spread in six of those games.
  • Portland State has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.
  • So far this season, 12 out of the Vikings' 24 games have gone over the point total.

