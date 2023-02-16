Idaho State vs. Portland State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 16
The Idaho State Bengals (9-17, 6-7 Big Sky) take on a fellow Big Sky opponent, the Portland State Vikings (11-15, 5-8 Big Sky), on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Viking Pavillion. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Idaho State vs. Portland State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Viking Pavillion in Portland, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Idaho State vs. Portland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Portland State Moneyline
|Idaho State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Portland State (-4.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Portland State (-4.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|Portland State (-4.5)
|146.5
|-200
|+165
|Tipico
|Portland State (-4.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
Idaho State vs. Portland State Betting Trends
- Idaho State has put together a 12-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bengals have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more 11 times this season, and covered the spread in six of those games.
- Portland State has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.
- So far this season, 12 out of the Vikings' 24 games have gone over the point total.
