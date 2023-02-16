The Idaho State Bengals (9-17, 6-7 Big Sky) take on a fellow Big Sky opponent, the Portland State Vikings (11-15, 5-8 Big Sky), on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Viking Pavillion. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Idaho State vs. Portland State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Viking Pavillion in Portland, Oregon

Viking Pavillion in Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Idaho State vs. Portland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Idaho State vs. Portland State Betting Trends

Idaho State has put together a 12-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bengals have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more 11 times this season, and covered the spread in six of those games.

Portland State has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.

So far this season, 12 out of the Vikings' 24 games have gone over the point total.

