Idaho State vs. Portland State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the Idaho State Bengals (10-14) and the Portland State Vikings (12-11) at Reed Gym should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-53 and heavily favors Idaho State to come out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Bengals lost their last matchup 70-53 against Montana State on Saturday.
Idaho State vs. Portland State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho
Idaho State vs. Portland State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Idaho State 77, Portland State 53
Idaho State Schedule Analysis
- The Bengals' signature win this season came in a 61-55 victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers on November 26.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Idaho State is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.
- The Bengals have five Quadrant 3 wins, tied for the 42nd-most in the country. But they also have six Quadrant 3 losses, tied for the 35th-most.
Idaho State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-54 on the road over Montana (No. 144) on February 9
- 69-64 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 148) on December 29
- 64-48 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 186) on December 7
- 63-42 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 187) on December 31
- 65-52 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on January 7
Idaho State Performance Insights
- The Bengals have been outscored by 1.2 points per game (scoring 56.3 points per game to rank 326th in college basketball while allowing 57.5 per contest to rank 38th in college basketball) and have a -30 scoring differential overall.
- Idaho State is averaging 58.4 points per game this season in conference action, which is 2.1 more points per game than its season average (56.3).
- The Bengals average 60.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 53.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.
- In home games, Idaho State is ceding 1.4 more points per game (58.6) than when playing on the road (57.2).
- The Bengals have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 56.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.1 points fewer than the 56.3 they've scored this year.
