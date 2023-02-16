Thursday's game between the Idaho State Bengals (10-14) and the Portland State Vikings (12-11) at Reed Gym should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-53 and heavily favors Idaho State to come out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Bengals lost their last matchup 70-53 against Montana State on Saturday.

Idaho State vs. Portland State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho

Idaho State vs. Portland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho State 77, Portland State 53

Idaho State Schedule Analysis

The Bengals' signature win this season came in a 61-55 victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers on November 26.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Idaho State is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

The Bengals have five Quadrant 3 wins, tied for the 42nd-most in the country. But they also have six Quadrant 3 losses, tied for the 35th-most.

Idaho State 2022-23 Best Wins

55-54 on the road over Montana (No. 144) on February 9

69-64 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 148) on December 29

64-48 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 186) on December 7

63-42 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 187) on December 31

65-52 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on January 7

Idaho State Performance Insights