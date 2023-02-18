Boise State vs. Utah State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Boise State Broncos (14-14) versus the Utah State Aggies (4-21) at ExtraMile Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-57 in favor of Boise State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Broncos took care of business in their most recent matchup 59-54 against Air Force on Thursday.
Boise State vs. Utah State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
Boise State vs. Utah State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boise State 74, Utah State 57
Boise State Schedule Analysis
- When the Broncos beat the San Diego State Aztecs, the No. 83 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 62-57 on January 30, it was their signature win of the season so far.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Broncos are 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the 50th-most defeats.
Boise State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-62 at home over New Mexico (No. 112) on February 9
- 59-54 on the road over Air Force (No. 187) on February 16
- 60-55 at home over Air Force (No. 187) on January 26
- 71-61 at home over Portland State (No. 224) on November 20
- 66-61 on the road over Fresno State (No. 236) on February 4
Boise State Performance Insights
- The Broncos average 65.7 points per game (167th in college basketball) while allowing 63.4 per contest (152nd in college basketball). They have a +66 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game.
- With 62.0 points per game in MWC tilts, Boise State is posting 3.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (65.7 PPG).
- The Broncos score 69.1 points per game in home games, compared to 61.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.
- Boise State is ceding 63.2 points per game this year at home, which is 0.6 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (63.8).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Broncos have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 63.1 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 65.7 they've put up over the course of this year.
