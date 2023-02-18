Saturday's contest that pits the Boise State Broncos (14-14) versus the Utah State Aggies (4-21) at ExtraMile Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-57 in favor of Boise State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Broncos took care of business in their most recent matchup 59-54 against Air Force on Thursday.

Boise State vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Boise State vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 74, Utah State 57

Boise State Schedule Analysis

When the Broncos beat the San Diego State Aztecs, the No. 83 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 62-57 on January 30, it was their signature win of the season so far.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Broncos are 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the 50th-most defeats.

Boise State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-62 at home over New Mexico (No. 112) on February 9

59-54 on the road over Air Force (No. 187) on February 16

60-55 at home over Air Force (No. 187) on January 26

71-61 at home over Portland State (No. 224) on November 20

66-61 on the road over Fresno State (No. 236) on February 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Boise State Performance Insights