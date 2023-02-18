Saturday's contest features the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (16-12) and the Idaho Vandals (12-13) squaring off at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome (on February 18) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-69 win for Northern Arizona.

The Vandals' last outing on Thursday ended in a 73-70 win over Northern Colorado.

Idaho vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

Idaho vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 77, Idaho 69

Idaho Schedule Analysis

Against the Montana State Bobcats on December 29, the Vandals registered their signature win of the season, a 72-53 home victory.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Idaho is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most losses.

The Lumberjacks have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (nine).

Idaho 2022-23 Best Wins

81-78 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 137) on December 18

88-64 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 148) on February 11

79-71 at home over Montana (No. 149) on December 31

68-62 over New Mexico State (No. 179) on December 4

68-61 on the road over Idaho State (No. 216) on January 28

Idaho Performance Insights