Idaho vs. Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (16-12) and the Idaho Vandals (12-13) squaring off at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome (on February 18) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-69 win for Northern Arizona.
The Vandals' last outing on Thursday ended in a 73-70 win over Northern Colorado.
Idaho vs. Northern Arizona Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Idaho vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Arizona 77, Idaho 69
Idaho Schedule Analysis
- Against the Montana State Bobcats on December 29, the Vandals registered their signature win of the season, a 72-53 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Idaho is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most losses.
- The Lumberjacks have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (nine).
Idaho 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-78 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 137) on December 18
- 88-64 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 148) on February 11
- 79-71 at home over Montana (No. 149) on December 31
- 68-62 over New Mexico State (No. 179) on December 4
- 68-61 on the road over Idaho State (No. 216) on January 28
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Idaho Performance Insights
- The Vandals put up 69.4 points per game (101st in college basketball) while allowing 72.1 per outing (333rd in college basketball). They have a -67 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.7 points per game.
- In Big Sky action, Idaho has averaged 2.2 fewer points (67.2) than overall (69.4) in 2022-23.
- At home the Vandals are scoring 75.3 points per game, 8.7 more than they are averaging on the road (66.6).
- Idaho is allowing fewer points at home (71.4 per game) than away (72.1).
- The Vandals have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 69.1 points per contest, 0.3 fewer points their than season average of 69.4.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.