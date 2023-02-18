Saturday's contest features the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (16-12) and the Idaho Vandals (12-13) squaring off at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome (on February 18) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-69 win for Northern Arizona.

The Vandals' last outing on Thursday ended in a 73-70 win over Northern Colorado.

Idaho vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

Idaho vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Northern Arizona 77, Idaho 69

Idaho Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Montana State Bobcats on December 29, the Vandals registered their signature win of the season, a 72-53 home victory.
  • Against Quadrant 2 teams, Idaho is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most losses.
  • The Lumberjacks have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (nine).

Idaho 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 81-78 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 137) on December 18
  • 88-64 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 148) on February 11
  • 79-71 at home over Montana (No. 149) on December 31
  • 68-62 over New Mexico State (No. 179) on December 4
  • 68-61 on the road over Idaho State (No. 216) on January 28

Idaho Performance Insights

  • The Vandals put up 69.4 points per game (101st in college basketball) while allowing 72.1 per outing (333rd in college basketball). They have a -67 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.7 points per game.
  • In Big Sky action, Idaho has averaged 2.2 fewer points (67.2) than overall (69.4) in 2022-23.
  • At home the Vandals are scoring 75.3 points per game, 8.7 more than they are averaging on the road (66.6).
  • Idaho is allowing fewer points at home (71.4 per game) than away (72.1).
  • The Vandals have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 69.1 points per contest, 0.3 fewer points their than season average of 69.4.

