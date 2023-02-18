Idaho State vs. Sacramento State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:50 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Sacramento State Hornets (18-7) and the Idaho State Bengals (11-14) facing off at Reed Gym (on February 18) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-57 victory for Sacramento State.
The Bengals came out on top in their most recent outing 59-43 against Portland State on Thursday.
Idaho State vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho
Idaho State vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sacramento State 64, Idaho State 57
Idaho State Schedule Analysis
- The Bengals picked up their best win of the season on December 29, when they defeated the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, who rank No. 125 in our computer rankings, 69-64.
- The Bengals have seven losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.
Idaho State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-55 over Cal Baptist (No. 129) on November 26
- 55-54 on the road over Montana (No. 149) on February 9
- 59-43 at home over Portland State (No. 224) on February 16
- 58-54 at home over St. Thomas (No. 234) on December 3
- 63-42 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 250) on December 31
Idaho State Performance Insights
- The Bengals have a -14 scoring differential, putting up 56.4 points per game (327th in college basketball) and giving up 57.0 (32nd in college basketball).
- In conference games, Idaho State tallies more points per game (58.4) than its season average (56.4).
- The Bengals are putting up 60.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 6.7 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (53.8).
- Idaho State cedes 57.0 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 57.2 away from home.
- The Bengals' offense has been very consistent as of late, averaging the same 56.4 points per game in their last 10 games as they have the entire 2022-23 season.
