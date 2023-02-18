Saturday's game features the Sacramento State Hornets (18-7) and the Idaho State Bengals (11-14) facing off at Reed Gym (on February 18) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-57 victory for Sacramento State.

The Bengals came out on top in their most recent outing 59-43 against Portland State on Thursday.

Idaho State vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho

Idaho State vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacramento State 64, Idaho State 57

Idaho State Schedule Analysis

The Bengals picked up their best win of the season on December 29, when they defeated the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, who rank No. 125 in our computer rankings, 69-64.

The Bengals have seven losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Idaho State 2022-23 Best Wins

61-55 over Cal Baptist (No. 129) on November 26

55-54 on the road over Montana (No. 149) on February 9

59-43 at home over Portland State (No. 224) on February 16

58-54 at home over St. Thomas (No. 234) on December 3

63-42 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 250) on December 31

Idaho State Performance Insights