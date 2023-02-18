The Sacramento State Hornets (12-15, 5-9 Big Sky) and the Idaho State Bengals (9-18, 6-8 Big Sky) meet at The Nest on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Idaho State vs. Sacramento State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Saturday, February 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: The Nest

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bengals Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 13 of the Bengals' 22 games with a set total.

Idaho State has an 11-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Idaho State sports an 11-11-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 10-13-0 mark of Sacramento State.

Idaho State vs. Sacramento State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Sacramento State 65.8 134.9 67.6 138.5 133.9 Idaho State 69.1 134.9 70.9 138.5 136.6

Additional Idaho State Insights & Trends

Idaho State has gone 3-7 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Bengals have hit the over six times.

Idaho State has compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this season in conference action.

The Bengals average only 1.5 more points per game (69.1) than the Hornets give up to opponents (67.6).

Idaho State has put together a 6-6 ATS record and a 6-8 overall record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.

Sacramento State vs. Idaho State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Sacramento State 10-13-0 12-11-0 Idaho State 11-11-0 13-9-0

Idaho State vs. Sacramento State Home/Away Splits

Sacramento State Idaho State 8-4 Home Record 5-7 4-8 Away Record 4-10 4-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.9 61.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

