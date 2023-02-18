The Seattle Kraken (31-18-6) host the Detroit Red Wings (26-20-8, winners of five straight) at Climate Pledge Arena. The contest on Saturday, February 18 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSDET.

The Kraken's offense has put up 28 goals over their last 10 games, while their defense has given up 25 goals. They have registered 29 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (20.7%). They are 4-4-2 in those games.

Kraken vs. Red Wings Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Kraken 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-170)

Kraken (-170) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (31-18-6 overall) have a 5-6-11 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Seattle has 27 points (12-5-3) in the 20 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Kraken registered just one goal, they finished 0-5-1.

Seattle finished 0-8-2 in the 10 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).

The Kraken have scored at least three goals in 37 games (31-3-3, 65 points).

In the 21 games when Seattle has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 14-5-2 to record 30 points.

In the 33 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Seattle is 20-11-2 (42 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 20 games. The Kraken went 10-7-3 in those contests (23 points).

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 4th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.11 19th 16th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.19 19th 23rd 29.9 Shots 29.0 27th 3rd 27.9 Shots Allowed 31.1 13th 21st 20.4% Power Play % 21.9% 14th 31st 71.6% Penalty Kill % 77.7% 18th

Kraken vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSDET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

