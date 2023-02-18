The Seattle Kraken (31-18-6) host the Detroit Red Wings (26-20-8, winners of five straight) at Climate Pledge Arena. The contest on Saturday, February 18 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSDET.

Kraken vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-170) Red Wings (+145) 6.5

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 65.2% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (15-8).

Seattle has a record of 8-1 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter (88.9% win percentage).

The Kraken have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.0% in this matchup.

In 25 games this season, Seattle and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Kraken vs. Red Wings Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 193 (5th) Goals 168 (21st) 169 (17th) Goals Allowed 172 (18th) 33 (20th) Power Play Goals 41 (11th) 46 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 35 (16th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle hit the over in four of its past 10 contests.

The Kraken and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their past 10 games, the Kraken have scored 2.1 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Kraken's 193 goals this season make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.

The Kraken are ranked 17th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 169 total goals (3.1 per game).

With a +24 goal differential, they're ranked 10th-best in the NHL.

