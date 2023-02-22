The Boise State Broncos (21-6, 11-3 MWC) will be trying to build on a 14-game home winning streak when taking on the New Mexico Lobos (20-7, 7-7 MWC) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. It airs at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Boise State vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Boise State Stats Insights

This season, the Broncos have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Lobos' opponents have knocked down.

Boise State has a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Broncos are the 86th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos rank 57th.

The Broncos record the same amount of points as the Lobos give up (72.1).

Boise State is 13-1 when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison

Boise State is putting up 75.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.0 more points than it is averaging on the road (69.6).

The Broncos surrender 59.5 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 68.4 in road games.

When playing at home, Boise State is sinking 1.0 more treys per game (8.3) than on the road (7.3). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (39.7%) compared to in away games (33.0%).

Boise State Schedule