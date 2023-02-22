How to Watch Boise State vs. New Mexico on TV or Live Stream - February 22
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boise State Broncos (21-6, 11-3 MWC) will be trying to build on a 14-game home winning streak when taking on the New Mexico Lobos (20-7, 7-7 MWC) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. It airs at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Boise State vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Boise State Stats Insights
- This season, the Broncos have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Lobos' opponents have knocked down.
- Boise State has a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 86th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos rank 57th.
- The Broncos record the same amount of points as the Lobos give up (72.1).
- Boise State is 13-1 when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Boise State Home & Away Comparison
- Boise State is putting up 75.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.0 more points than it is averaging on the road (69.6).
- The Broncos surrender 59.5 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 68.4 in road games.
- When playing at home, Boise State is sinking 1.0 more treys per game (8.3) than on the road (7.3). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (39.7%) compared to in away games (33.0%).
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2023
|Wyoming
|W 75-63
|ExtraMile Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Colorado State
|W 80-78
|Moby Arena
|2/19/2023
|UNLV
|W 73-69
|ExtraMile Arena
|2/22/2023
|New Mexico
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Event Center Arena
|2/28/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
