Thursday's contest at Event Center Arena has the Boise State Broncos (15-14) going head to head against the San Jose State Spartans (3-23) at 9:00 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 66-59 win for Boise State.

The Broncos' most recent game on Saturday ended in an 89-41 win over Utah State.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Event Center Arena in San Jose, California

Boise State vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Boise State 66, San Jose State 59

Boise State Schedule Analysis

  • On January 30 versus the San Diego State Aztecs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 88) in our computer rankings, the Broncos secured their signature win of the season, a 62-57 victory at home.
  • The Spartans have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (10).

Boise State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 69-62 at home over New Mexico (No. 116) on February 9
  • 60-55 at home over Air Force (No. 188) on January 26
  • 59-54 on the road over Air Force (No. 188) on February 16
  • 71-61 at home over Portland State (No. 231) on November 20
  • 60-53 at home over Fresno State (No. 235) on January 19

Boise State Performance Insights

  • The Broncos' +114 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.5 points per game (157th in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per outing (131st in college basketball).
  • In MWC games, Boise State has averaged 2.8 fewer points (63.7) than overall (66.5) in 2022-23.
  • At home the Broncos are putting up 70.2 points per game, 8.8 more than they are averaging away (61.4).
  • Boise State is conceding fewer points at home (61.9 per game) than away (63.8).
  • While the Broncos are averaging 66.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, producing 66.0 points per contest.

