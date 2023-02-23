Thursday's contest at Event Center Arena has the Boise State Broncos (15-14) going head to head against the San Jose State Spartans (3-23) at 9:00 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 66-59 win for Boise State.

The Broncos' most recent game on Saturday ended in an 89-41 win over Utah State.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Event Center Arena in San Jose, California

Boise State vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 66, San Jose State 59

Boise State Schedule Analysis

On January 30 versus the San Diego State Aztecs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 88) in our computer rankings, the Broncos secured their signature win of the season, a 62-57 victory at home.

The Spartans have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (10).

Boise State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-62 at home over New Mexico (No. 116) on February 9

60-55 at home over Air Force (No. 188) on January 26

59-54 on the road over Air Force (No. 188) on February 16

71-61 at home over Portland State (No. 231) on November 20

60-53 at home over Fresno State (No. 235) on January 19

Boise State Performance Insights