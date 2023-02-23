Boise State vs. San Jose State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:51 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Event Center Arena has the Boise State Broncos (15-14) going head to head against the San Jose State Spartans (3-23) at 9:00 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 66-59 win for Boise State.
The Broncos' most recent game on Saturday ended in an 89-41 win over Utah State.
Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Event Center Arena in San Jose, California
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Boise State vs. San Jose State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boise State 66, San Jose State 59
Boise State Schedule Analysis
- On January 30 versus the San Diego State Aztecs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 88) in our computer rankings, the Broncos secured their signature win of the season, a 62-57 victory at home.
- The Spartans have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (10).
Boise State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-62 at home over New Mexico (No. 116) on February 9
- 60-55 at home over Air Force (No. 188) on January 26
- 59-54 on the road over Air Force (No. 188) on February 16
- 71-61 at home over Portland State (No. 231) on November 20
- 60-53 at home over Fresno State (No. 235) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Boise State Performance Insights
- The Broncos' +114 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.5 points per game (157th in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per outing (131st in college basketball).
- In MWC games, Boise State has averaged 2.8 fewer points (63.7) than overall (66.5) in 2022-23.
- At home the Broncos are putting up 70.2 points per game, 8.8 more than they are averaging away (61.4).
- Boise State is conceding fewer points at home (61.9 per game) than away (63.8).
- While the Broncos are averaging 66.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, producing 66.0 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.