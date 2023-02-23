How to Watch the Boise State vs. San Jose State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Jose State Spartans (3-23) will be attempting to break a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Boise State Broncos (15-14) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Event Center Arena. It will air at 9:00 PM ET.
Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Event Center Arena in San Jose, California
- TV: Stadium
Boise State vs. San Jose State Scoring Comparison
- The Broncos' 66.5 points per game are only 1.4 fewer points than the 67.9 the Spartans allow.
- Boise State has a 6-2 record when giving up fewer than 55.8 points.
- Boise State has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.
- The Spartans average 6.8 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Broncos give up (62.6).
- When San Jose State puts up more than 62.6 points, it is 2-5.
- San Jose State has a 3-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.5 points.
- The Spartans are making 35.9% of their shots from the field, 9.6% lower than the Broncos concede to opponents (45.5%).
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2023
|UNLV
|L 76-63
|ExtraMile Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Air Force
|W 59-54
|Clune Arena
|2/18/2023
|Utah State
|W 89-41
|ExtraMile Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Event Center Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
