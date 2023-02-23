The San Jose State Spartans (3-23) will be attempting to break a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Boise State Broncos (15-14) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Event Center Arena. It will air at 9:00 PM ET.

Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Boise State vs. San Jose State Scoring Comparison

The Broncos' 66.5 points per game are only 1.4 fewer points than the 67.9 the Spartans allow.

Boise State has a 6-2 record when giving up fewer than 55.8 points.

Boise State has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.

The Spartans average 6.8 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Broncos give up (62.6).

When San Jose State puts up more than 62.6 points, it is 2-5.

San Jose State has a 3-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.5 points.

The Spartans are making 35.9% of their shots from the field, 9.6% lower than the Broncos concede to opponents (45.5%).

