The San Jose State Spartans (3-23) will be attempting to break a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Boise State Broncos (15-14) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Event Center Arena. It will air at 9:00 PM ET.

Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Boise State vs. San Jose State Scoring Comparison

  • The Broncos' 66.5 points per game are only 1.4 fewer points than the 67.9 the Spartans allow.
  • Boise State has a 6-2 record when giving up fewer than 55.8 points.
  • Boise State has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.
  • The Spartans average 6.8 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Broncos give up (62.6).
  • When San Jose State puts up more than 62.6 points, it is 2-5.
  • San Jose State has a 3-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.5 points.
  • The Spartans are making 35.9% of their shots from the field, 9.6% lower than the Broncos concede to opponents (45.5%).

Boise State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/11/2023 UNLV L 76-63 ExtraMile Arena
2/16/2023 @ Air Force W 59-54 Clune Arena
2/18/2023 Utah State W 89-41 ExtraMile Arena
2/23/2023 @ San Jose State - Event Center Arena
2/28/2023 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena

