Collin Sexton plus his Utah Jazz teammates face off versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on February 15, Sexton put up in a 117-111 loss versus the Grizzlies.

With prop bets available for Sexton, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 14.3 14.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.2 2.3 Assists 5.5 2.9 3.1 PRA 25.5 19.4 19.6 PR 20.5 16.5 16.5 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.2



Collin Sexton Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 8.5% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.7 per contest.

Sexton is averaging 2.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Sexton's Jazz average 103.1 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Thunder have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 116.2 points per game, the Thunder are the 20th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Thunder are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 46.5 rebounds per game.

The Thunder are the 14th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.4 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder are 21st in the NBA, conceding 12.7 makes per game.

