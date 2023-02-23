Thursday's game at ICCU Arena has the Idaho Vandals (12-14) taking on the Idaho State Bengals (11-15) at 10:00 PM (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a 66-62 win for Idaho, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Vandals enter this contest on the heels of an 87-78 loss to Northern Arizona on Saturday.

Idaho vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

Idaho vs. Idaho State Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho 66, Idaho State 62

Idaho Schedule Analysis

The Vandals defeated the Montana State Bobcats in a 72-53 win on December 29. It was their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Idaho is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 24th-most losses.

Idaho 2022-23 Best Wins

81-78 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 127) on December 18

88-64 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 145) on February 11

79-71 at home over Montana (No. 147) on December 31

68-62 over New Mexico State (No. 193) on December 4

68-61 on the road over Idaho State (No. 216) on January 28

Idaho Performance Insights