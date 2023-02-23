Idaho vs. Idaho State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:47 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at ICCU Arena has the Idaho Vandals (12-14) taking on the Idaho State Bengals (11-15) at 10:00 PM (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a 66-62 win for Idaho, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Vandals enter this contest on the heels of an 87-78 loss to Northern Arizona on Saturday.
Idaho vs. Idaho State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
Idaho vs. Idaho State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Idaho 66, Idaho State 62
Idaho Schedule Analysis
- The Vandals defeated the Montana State Bobcats in a 72-53 win on December 29. It was their best victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Idaho is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 24th-most losses.
Idaho 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-78 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 127) on December 18
- 88-64 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 145) on February 11
- 79-71 at home over Montana (No. 147) on December 31
- 68-62 over New Mexico State (No. 193) on December 4
- 68-61 on the road over Idaho State (No. 216) on January 28
Idaho Performance Insights
- The Vandals are being outscored by 2.9 points per game with a -76 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.8 points per game (94th in college basketball) and give up 72.7 per contest (339th in college basketball).
- Idaho is scoring 67.9 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 1.9 fewer points per game than its season average (69.8).
- The Vandals are averaging 75.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.9 more points than they're averaging on the road (67.4).
- When playing at home, Idaho is giving up 1.7 fewer points per game (71.4) than when playing on the road (73.1).
- On offense, the Vandals have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 71.0 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 69.8 they've racked up over the course of this year.
