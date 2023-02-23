Idaho State vs. Idaho Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:49 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at ICCU Arena has the Idaho Vandals (12-14) going head-to-head against the Idaho State Bengals (11-15) at 10:00 PM (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a 66-62 victory for Idaho, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Bengals' most recent outing was a 75-62 loss to Sacramento State on Saturday.
Idaho State vs. Idaho Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
Idaho State vs. Idaho Score Prediction
- Prediction: Idaho 66, Idaho State 62
Idaho State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on December 29, the Bengals captured their signature win of the season, a 69-64 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Idaho State is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.
Idaho State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-55 over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on November 26
- 55-54 on the road over Montana (No. 147) on February 9
- 58-54 at home over St. Thomas (No. 228) on December 3
- 59-43 at home over Portland State (No. 231) on February 16
- 63-42 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 249) on December 31
Idaho State Performance Insights
- The Bengals put up 56.6 points per game (326th in college basketball) while giving up 57.7 per contest (40th in college basketball). They have a -27 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.1 points per game.
- Idaho State scores more in conference play (58.7 points per game) than overall (56.6).
- The Bengals are scoring more points at home (60.6 per game) than away (53.8).
- At home, Idaho State concedes 58.6 points per game. Away, it gives up 57.2.
- The Bengals have played worse offensively in their past 10 games, tallying 55.8 points per contest, 0.8 fewer points their than season average of 56.6.
