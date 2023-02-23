Thursday's contest at ICCU Arena has the Idaho Vandals (12-14) going head-to-head against the Idaho State Bengals (11-15) at 10:00 PM (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a 66-62 victory for Idaho, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Bengals' most recent outing was a 75-62 loss to Sacramento State on Saturday.

Idaho State vs. Idaho Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

Idaho State vs. Idaho Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho 66, Idaho State 62

Idaho State Schedule Analysis

Against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on December 29, the Bengals captured their signature win of the season, a 69-64 road victory.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Idaho State is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

Idaho State 2022-23 Best Wins

61-55 over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on November 26

55-54 on the road over Montana (No. 147) on February 9

58-54 at home over St. Thomas (No. 228) on December 3

59-43 at home over Portland State (No. 231) on February 16

63-42 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 249) on December 31

Idaho State Performance Insights