Jazz vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 23
The Utah Jazz (29-31), on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, aim to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-29).
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Jazz vs. Thunder matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Jazz vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jazz Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Jazz (-2)
|239
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Jazz (-2.5)
|239.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Jazz (-2.5)
|239.5
|-141
|+120
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Jazz (-2.5)
|239.5
|-140
|+120
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Jazz vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Jazz score 117.6 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and allow 117.2 (23rd in the league) for a +20 scoring differential overall.
- The Thunder outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game (posting 117.9 points per game, third in league, and giving up 116.2 per outing, 20th in NBA) and have a +94 scoring differential.
- The two teams average 235.5 points per game combined, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams average 233.4 points per game combined, 5.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Utah has won 33 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 27 times.
- Oklahoma City is 35-21-1 ATS this season.
Jazz and Thunder NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Jazz
|+60000
|+30000
|+425
|Thunder
|+70000
|+35000
|+450
Looking to place a futures bet on the Jazz? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.