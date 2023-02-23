The Utah Jazz, with Jordan Clarkson, match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game, a 117-111 loss versus the Grizzlies, Clarkson totaled 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

We're going to examine Clarkson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.0 20.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.1 Assists 4.5 4.2 3.6 PRA 32.5 29.3 28.1 PR 28.5 25.1 24.5 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.4



Jordan Clarkson Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Jordan Clarkson has made 7.6 field goals per game, which adds up to 17.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 18.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

The Jazz average the fourth-most possessions per game with 103.1. His opponents, the Thunder, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Thunder are the 20th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 116.2 points per contest.

On the boards, the Thunder have given up 46.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Thunder are ranked 14th in the league, allowing 25.4 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder are 21st in the NBA, giving up 12.7 makes per contest.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2022 29 18 1 10 4 0 0 3/6/2022 27 20 2 2 3 0 0 11/24/2021 24 20 3 5 3 0 0 10/20/2021 27 18 1 1 2 0 0

