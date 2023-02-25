Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:47 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Eastern Washington Eagles (16-10) and the Idaho State Bengals (11-16) at Reese Court has a projected final score of 67-58 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Eastern Washington squad taking home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Bengals fell in their last matchup 60-54 against Idaho on Thursday.
Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington
Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Washington 67, Idaho State 58
Idaho State Schedule Analysis
- When the Bengals took down the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, who are ranked No. 120 in our computer rankings, on December 29 by a score of 69-64, it was their best win of the year so far.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Idaho State is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.
Idaho State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-55 over Cal Baptist (No. 123) on November 26
- 55-54 on the road over Montana (No. 155) on February 9
- 59-43 at home over Portland State (No. 220) on February 16
- 58-54 at home over St. Thomas (No. 236) on December 3
- 63-42 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 249) on December 31
Idaho State Performance Insights
- The Bengals have a -33 scoring differential, falling short by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 56.5 points per game, 326th in college basketball, and are allowing 57.7 per outing to rank 38th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Idaho State has averaged 58.4 points per game in Big Sky play, and 56.5 overall.
- At home, the Bengals score 60.6 points per game. On the road, they score 53.9.
- At home, Idaho State gives up 58.6 points per game. On the road, it concedes 57.4.
- In their past 10 games, the Bengals are putting up 56.0 points per contest, 0.5 fewer points than their season average (56.5).
