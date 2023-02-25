Saturday's contest between the Eastern Washington Eagles (16-10) and the Idaho State Bengals (11-16) at Reese Court has a projected final score of 67-58 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Eastern Washington squad taking home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Bengals fell in their last matchup 60-54 against Idaho on Thursday.

Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington

Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Washington 67, Idaho State 58

Idaho State Schedule Analysis

When the Bengals took down the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, who are ranked No. 120 in our computer rankings, on December 29 by a score of 69-64, it was their best win of the year so far.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Idaho State is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

Idaho State 2022-23 Best Wins

61-55 over Cal Baptist (No. 123) on November 26

55-54 on the road over Montana (No. 155) on February 9

59-43 at home over Portland State (No. 220) on February 16

58-54 at home over St. Thomas (No. 236) on December 3

63-42 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 249) on December 31

Idaho State Performance Insights