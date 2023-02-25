Idaho vs. Weber State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:47 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at ICCU Arena has the Idaho Vandals (13-14) going head to head against the Weber State Wildcats (6-22) at 10:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-59 victory as our model heavily favors Idaho.
Their last time out, the Vandals won on Thursday 60-54 against Idaho State.
Idaho vs. Weber State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
Idaho vs. Weber State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Idaho 74, Weber State 59
Idaho Schedule Analysis
- The Vandals' best win this season came against the Montana State Bobcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 106) in our computer rankings. The Vandals secured the 72-53 win at home on December 29.
- Idaho has six losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
Idaho 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-78 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 131) on December 18
- 88-64 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 134) on February 11
- 79-71 at home over Montana (No. 155) on December 31
- 68-62 over New Mexico State (No. 185) on December 4
- 68-61 on the road over Idaho State (No. 217) on January 28
Idaho Performance Insights
- The Vandals' -70 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.4 points per game (102nd in college basketball) while allowing 72.0 per contest (335th in college basketball).
- Idaho's offense has been less productive in Big Sky games this year, putting up 67.4 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 69.4 PPG.
- The Vandals are averaging 73.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 67.4 points per contest.
- Idaho is surrendering 69.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.7 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (73.1).
- The Vandals have been racking up 70.5 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 69.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
