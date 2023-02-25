Saturday's contest at ICCU Arena has the Idaho Vandals (13-14) going head to head against the Weber State Wildcats (6-22) at 10:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-59 victory as our model heavily favors Idaho.

Their last time out, the Vandals won on Thursday 60-54 against Idaho State.

Idaho vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

Idaho vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho 74, Weber State 59

Idaho Schedule Analysis

The Vandals' best win this season came against the Montana State Bobcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 106) in our computer rankings. The Vandals secured the 72-53 win at home on December 29.

Idaho has six losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Idaho 2022-23 Best Wins

81-78 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 131) on December 18

88-64 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 134) on February 11

79-71 at home over Montana (No. 155) on December 31

68-62 over New Mexico State (No. 185) on December 4

68-61 on the road over Idaho State (No. 217) on January 28

Idaho Performance Insights