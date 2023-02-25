How to Watch the Jazz vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (14-46) will try to end a 17-game road losing streak when they square off against the Utah Jazz (30-31) on February 25, 2023 at Vivint Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Jazz vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Watch Jazz vs. Spurs with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 51% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Utah is 10-4 when it shoots higher than 51% from the field.
- The Jazz are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 16th.
- The 117.6 points per game the Jazz put up are 5.3 fewer points than the Spurs give up (122.9).
- Utah is 17-3 when scoring more than 122.9 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz are posting 119.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 116 points per contest.
- Utah is ceding 116.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.3 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (118.4).
- When playing at home, the Jazz are sinking 1.3 more three-pointers per game (14.7) than away from home (13.4). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to in away games (34.9%).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Collin Sexton
|Out
|Hamstring
|Rudy Gay
|Questionable
|Nose
|Kelly Olynyk
|Questionable
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.