The San Antonio Spurs (14-46) will try to end a 17-game road losing streak when they square off against the Utah Jazz (30-31) on February 25, 2023 at Vivint Arena.

Jazz vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBA League Pass

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 51% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Utah is 10-4 when it shoots higher than 51% from the field.

The Jazz are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 16th.

The 117.6 points per game the Jazz put up are 5.3 fewer points than the Spurs give up (122.9).

Utah is 17-3 when scoring more than 122.9 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz are posting 119.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 116 points per contest.

Utah is ceding 116.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.3 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (118.4).

When playing at home, the Jazz are sinking 1.3 more three-pointers per game (14.7) than away from home (13.4). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to in away games (34.9%).

