Jordan Clarkson plus his Utah Jazz teammates hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on February 23, Clarkson posted 24 points and six assists in a 120-119 win against the Thunder.

In this piece we'll examine Clarkson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 21.1 21.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.5 Assists 4.5 4.3 4.0 PRA 33.5 29.5 29.5 PR 28.5 25.2 25.5 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Jordan Clarkson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jordan Clarkson Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 18.4% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.0 per contest.

Clarkson is averaging 7.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Clarkson's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.3 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

The Spurs give up 122.9 points per game, worst in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 19th-ranked team in the league, giving up 44 rebounds per game.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.5 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs have given up 12.6 makes per contest, 18th in the NBA.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 34 25 7 4 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Clarkson or any of his Jazz teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.