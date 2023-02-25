Lauri Markkanen will hope to make a difference for the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, against the San Antonio Spurs.

Markkanen totaled 43 points and 10 rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 120-119 win versus the Thunder.

If you'd like to make predictions on Markkanen's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 25.2 27.0 Rebounds 8.5 8.6 7.9 Assists 2.5 1.8 1.8 PRA 39.5 35.6 36.7 PR 37.5 33.8 34.9 3PM 3.5 3.0 2.8



Lauri Markkanen Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Lauri Markkanen has made 8.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 18.2% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 7.5 threes per game, or 17.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Markkanen's Jazz average 103.3 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Spurs are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Spurs give up 122.9 points per game, worst in the league.

Conceding 44.0 rebounds per contest, the Spurs are the 19th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Spurs have conceded 26.5 per contest, 28th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs have allowed 12.6 makes per contest, 18th in the league.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 38 32 12 1 3 2 0

