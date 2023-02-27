Idaho vs. Montana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:44 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game between the Montana Lady Griz (13-15) and the Idaho Vandals (14-14) at Dahlberg Arena has a projected final score of 73-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Montana squad coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 27.
The Vandals are coming off of a 77-52 win over Weber State in their last outing on Saturday.
Idaho vs. Montana Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Idaho vs. Montana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Montana 73, Idaho 67
Idaho Schedule Analysis
- The Vandals' signature victory this season came against the Montana State Bobcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 103) in our computer rankings. The Vandals brought home the 72-53 win at home on December 29.
- Idaho has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (six).
Idaho 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-64 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 130) on February 11
- 81-78 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 146) on December 18
- 79-71 at home over Montana (No. 155) on December 31
- 68-62 over New Mexico State (No. 189) on December 4
- 68-61 on the road over Idaho State (No. 221) on January 28
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Idaho Performance Insights
- The Vandals have been outscored by 1.6 points per game (posting 69.7 points per game, 97th in college basketball, while conceding 71.3 per contest, 326th in college basketball) and have a -45 scoring differential.
- In conference action, Idaho is putting up fewer points (68.0 per game) than it is overall (69.7) in 2022-23.
- At home the Vandals are scoring 73.9 points per game, 6.5 more than they are averaging on the road (67.4).
- In 2022-23 Idaho is allowing 5.4 fewer points per game at home (67.7) than away (73.1).
- The Vandals are averaging 71.5 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 1.8 more than their average for the season (69.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.