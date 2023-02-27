Monday's game between the Montana Lady Griz (13-15) and the Idaho Vandals (14-14) at Dahlberg Arena has a projected final score of 73-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Montana squad coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 27.

The Vandals are coming off of a 77-52 win over Weber State in their last outing on Saturday.

Idaho vs. Montana Game Info

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

Idaho vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana 73, Idaho 67

Idaho Schedule Analysis

The Vandals' signature victory this season came against the Montana State Bobcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 103) in our computer rankings. The Vandals brought home the 72-53 win at home on December 29.

Idaho has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (six).

Idaho 2022-23 Best Wins

88-64 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 130) on February 11

81-78 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 146) on December 18

79-71 at home over Montana (No. 155) on December 31

68-62 over New Mexico State (No. 189) on December 4

68-61 on the road over Idaho State (No. 221) on January 28

Idaho Performance Insights