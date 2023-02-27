Idaho State vs. Northern Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest that pits the Idaho State Bengals (11-17) versus the Northern Colorado Bears (11-17) at Reed Gym has a projected final score of 62-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Idaho State, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on February 27.
The Bengals head into this contest following a 64-44 loss to Eastern Washington on Saturday.
Idaho State vs. Northern Colorado Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho
Idaho State vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Idaho State 62, Northern Colorado 57
Idaho State Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their signature win this season, the Bengals beat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on the road on December 29 by a score of 69-64.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Idaho State is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.
- The Bengals have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (eight).
Idaho State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-55 over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on November 26
- 55-54 on the road over Montana (No. 155) on February 9
- 58-54 at home over St. Thomas (No. 230) on December 3
- 59-43 at home over Portland State (No. 232) on February 16
- 63-42 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 252) on December 31
Idaho State Performance Insights
- The Bengals average 56.1 points per game (333rd in college basketball) while giving up 58 per contest (41st in college basketball). They have a -53 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.9 points per game.
- Idaho State is posting 57.5 points per game this year in conference action, which is 1.4 more points per game than its overall average (56.1).
- In home games, the Bengals are putting up 7.4 more points per game (60.6) than they are when playing on the road (53.2).
- In home games, Idaho State is allowing 0.8 more points per game (58.6) than away from home (57.8).
- The Bengals' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 55.7 points a contest compared to the 56.1 they've averaged this season.
