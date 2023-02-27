Monday's contest that pits the Idaho State Bengals (11-17) versus the Northern Colorado Bears (11-17) at Reed Gym has a projected final score of 62-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Idaho State, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on February 27.

The Bengals head into this contest following a 64-44 loss to Eastern Washington on Saturday.

Idaho State vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho

Idaho State vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho State 62, Northern Colorado 57

Idaho State Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Bengals beat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on the road on December 29 by a score of 69-64.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Idaho State is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.

The Bengals have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (eight).

Idaho State 2022-23 Best Wins

61-55 over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on November 26

55-54 on the road over Montana (No. 155) on February 9

58-54 at home over St. Thomas (No. 230) on December 3

59-43 at home over Portland State (No. 232) on February 16

63-42 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 252) on December 31

Idaho State Performance Insights