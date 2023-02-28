Tuesday's contest that pits the Colorado State Rams (18-10) versus the Boise State Broncos (16-14) at Moby Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-60 in favor of Colorado State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on February 28.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Broncos secured a 78-70 win over San Jose State.

Boise State vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Boise State vs. Colorado State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 72, Boise State 60

Boise State Schedule Analysis

The Broncos notched their best win of the season on January 30 by claiming a 62-57 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs, the No. 84-ranked team in our computer rankings.

The Rams have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

Boise State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-62 at home over New Mexico (No. 106) on February 9

60-55 at home over Air Force (No. 191) on January 26

59-54 on the road over Air Force (No. 191) on February 16

71-61 at home over Portland State (No. 232) on November 20

66-61 on the road over Fresno State (No. 242) on February 4

Boise State Performance Insights