Boise State vs. Colorado State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 28
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:44 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Colorado State Rams (18-10) versus the Boise State Broncos (16-14) at Moby Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-60 in favor of Colorado State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on February 28.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Broncos secured a 78-70 win over San Jose State.
Boise State vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
Boise State vs. Colorado State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado State 72, Boise State 60
Boise State Schedule Analysis
- The Broncos notched their best win of the season on January 30 by claiming a 62-57 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs, the No. 84-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- The Rams have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (seven).
Boise State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-62 at home over New Mexico (No. 106) on February 9
- 60-55 at home over Air Force (No. 191) on January 26
- 59-54 on the road over Air Force (No. 191) on February 16
- 71-61 at home over Portland State (No. 232) on November 20
- 66-61 on the road over Fresno State (No. 242) on February 4
Boise State Performance Insights
- The Broncos outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (posting 66.9 points per game, 149th in college basketball, and conceding 62.8 per contest, 137th in college basketball) and have a +122 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Boise State is scoring fewer points (64.5 per game) than it is overall (66.9) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Broncos average 70.2 points per game. On the road, they average 63.1.
- Boise State gives up 61.9 points per game at home, and 64.4 away.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Broncos are putting up 67 points per contest, 0.1 more than their season average (66.9).
