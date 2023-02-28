The Utah Jazz (31-31) have two players on the injury report, including Jordan Clarkson, in their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (14-47) at Vivint Arena on Tuesday, February 28 at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Jazz bested the Spurs 118-102 on Saturday. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 27 points, while Jeremy Sochan had 22 for the Spurs.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Collin Sexton SG Out Hamstring 14.3 2.2 2.9 Jordan Clarkson SG Out Thumb 20.9 4.0 4.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Khem Birch: Out (Knee), Romeo Langford: Out (Adductor), Isaiah Roby: Out (Ankle), Tre Jones: Questionable (Foot), Devin Vassell: Out (Knee)

Jazz vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and BSSW

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Jazz Season Insights

The Jazz score 117.6 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 122.9 the Spurs allow.

When Utah puts up more than 122.9 points, it is 17-3.

The Jazz have been scoring 118.2 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 117.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Utah hits 14.0 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 2.4 more than its opponents (11.6).

The Jazz's 113.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank ninth in the NBA, and the 113.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 21st in the league.

Jazz vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -9 235.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.