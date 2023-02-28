Kelly Olynyk's Utah Jazz hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last action, a 118-102 win over the Spurs, Olynyk totaled nine points and eight rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Olynyk's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.1 12.6 Rebounds 6.5 5.4 7.5 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.4 PRA 23.5 20.8 23.5 PR 19.5 17.5 20.1 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.5



Kelly Olynyk Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 7.3% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.1 per contest.

He's attempted 3.6 threes per game, or 7.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Olynyk's Jazz average 103.4 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Spurs are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Spurs have allowed 122.9 points per game, which is the worst in the league.

On the boards, the Spurs have allowed 44.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the league.

Allowing 26.6 assists per game, the Spurs are the worst squad in the NBA.

The Spurs concede 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Kelly Olynyk vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 23 9 8 2 1 1 0

