Talen Horton-Tucker and his Utah Jazz teammates match up versus the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 118-102 win over the Spurs, Horton-Tucker totaled 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

In this article, we look at Horton-Tucker's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 7.8 10.9 Rebounds 4.5 2.6 3.7 Assists 6.5 3.0 5.6 PRA 28.5 13.4 20.2 PR 22.5 10.4 14.6 3PM 1.5 0.7 0.8



Talen Horton-Tucker Insights vs. the Spurs

Horton-Tucker is responsible for attempting 6.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 3.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.7 per game.

Horton-Tucker's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.4 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Spurs have given up 122.9 points per game, which is the worst in the NBA.

On the glass, the Spurs have given up 44.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them 21st in the league.

In terms of assists, the Spurs have conceded 26.6 per game, worst in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 24 12 6 4 2 3 0

