Kelly Olynyk and his Utah Jazz teammates will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Olynyk, in his last game, had eight points and 10 rebounds in a 102-94 loss to the Spurs.

With prop bets available for Olynyk, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.0 13.2 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 8.1 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.1 PRA 22.5 20.7 24.4 PR 19.5 17.5 21.3 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.5



Kelly Olynyk Insights vs. the Thunder

Olynyk has taken 8.0 shots per game this season and made 3.9 per game, which account for 7.3% and 7.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Olynyk's Jazz average 103.4 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 104.9 possessions per contest.

The Thunder allow 116.8 points per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Thunder are last in the league, conceding 46.8 rebounds per game.

The Thunder are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.5 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder are 24th in the NBA, allowing 12.9 makes per contest.

Kelly Olynyk vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 32 12 7 3 2 1 2

