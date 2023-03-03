The Utah Jazz, with Talen Horton-Tucker, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 102-94 loss against the Spurs, Horton-Tucker tallied 16 points and three blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Horton-Tucker's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 7.9 12.5 Rebounds 4.5 2.7 3.8 Assists 5.5 3.0 5.6 PRA 26.5 13.6 21.9 PR 20.5 10.6 16.3 3PM 1.5 0.7 1.0



Talen Horton-Tucker Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 6.3% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.2 per contest.

He's put up 2.7 threes per game, or 5.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Horton-Tucker's Jazz average 103.4 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 104.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Thunder are ranked 20th in the league, giving up 116.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Thunder are ranked last in the league, giving up 46.8 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.5 assists per contest, the Thunder are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Thunder are the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 35 9 7 6 1 1 2

