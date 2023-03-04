Idaho State vs. Portland State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Sky Tournament
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Idaho State Bengals (11-18) versus the Portland State Vikings (13-15) at Idaho Central Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 60-59 in favor of Idaho State. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on March 4.
The Bengals head into this game following a 53-46 loss to Northern Colorado on Monday.
Idaho State vs. Portland State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho
Idaho State vs. Portland State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Idaho State 60, Portland State 59
Idaho State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Bengals took down the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 69-64 on December 29.
- Idaho State has five losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.
Idaho State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-55 over Cal Baptist (No. 127) on November 26
- 55-54 on the road over Montana (No. 153) on February 9
- 58-54 at home over St. Thomas (No. 227) on December 3
- 59-43 at home over Portland State (No. 238) on February 16
- 63-42 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 243) on December 31
Idaho State Performance Insights
- The Bengals put up 55.7 points per game (334th in college basketball) while allowing 57.8 per outing (37th in college basketball). They have a -60 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.1 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Idaho State has put up 56.9 points per game in Big Sky action, and 55.7 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Bengals are scoring 6.2 more points per game at home (59.4) than on the road (53.2).
- At home, Idaho State allows 58.2 points per game. Away, it gives up 57.8.
- The Bengals are putting up 54.5 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 1.2 fewer points than their average for the season (55.7).
