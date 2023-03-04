Saturday's contest that pits the Idaho State Bengals (11-18) versus the Portland State Vikings (13-15) at Idaho Central Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 60-59 in favor of Idaho State. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on March 4.

The Bengals head into this game following a 53-46 loss to Northern Colorado on Monday.

Idaho State vs. Portland State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho

Idaho State vs. Portland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho State 60, Portland State 59

Idaho State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Bengals took down the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 69-64 on December 29.

Idaho State has five losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

Idaho State 2022-23 Best Wins

61-55 over Cal Baptist (No. 127) on November 26

55-54 on the road over Montana (No. 153) on February 9

58-54 at home over St. Thomas (No. 227) on December 3

59-43 at home over Portland State (No. 238) on February 16

63-42 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 243) on December 31

Idaho State Performance Insights