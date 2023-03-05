Sunday's contest between the Boise State Broncos (16-15) and Utah State Aggies (4-25) matching up at Thomas & Mack Center has a projected final score of 75-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Boise State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on March 5.

The Broncos dropped their most recent matchup 66-51 against Colorado State on Tuesday.

Boise State vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Boise State vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 75, Utah State 57

Boise State Schedule Analysis

The Broncos' signature win this season came in a 62-57 victory on January 30 over the San Diego State Aztecs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 85) in our computer rankings.

Boise State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-62 at home over New Mexico (No. 104) on February 9

60-55 at home over Air Force (No. 191) on January 26

59-54 on the road over Air Force (No. 191) on February 16

71-61 at home over Portland State (No. 231) on November 20

62-58 on the road over Nevada (No. 240) on February 2

Boise State Performance Insights