Boise State vs. Utah State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MWC Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Boise State Broncos (16-15) and Utah State Aggies (4-25) matching up at Thomas & Mack Center has a projected final score of 75-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Boise State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on March 5.
The Broncos dropped their most recent matchup 66-51 against Colorado State on Tuesday.
Boise State vs. Utah State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
Boise State vs. Utah State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boise State 75, Utah State 57
Boise State Schedule Analysis
- The Broncos' signature win this season came in a 62-57 victory on January 30 over the San Diego State Aztecs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 85) in our computer rankings.
Boise State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-62 at home over New Mexico (No. 104) on February 9
- 60-55 at home over Air Force (No. 191) on January 26
- 59-54 on the road over Air Force (No. 191) on February 16
- 71-61 at home over Portland State (No. 231) on November 20
- 62-58 on the road over Nevada (No. 240) on February 2
Boise State Performance Insights
- The Broncos outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game (scoring 66.4 points per game to rank 151st in college basketball while giving up 62.9 per contest to rank 137th in college basketball) and have a +107 scoring differential overall.
- Boise State's offense has been less effective in MWC matchups this season, averaging 63.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 66.4 PPG.
- The Broncos average 70.2 points per game in home games, compared to 62.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.2 points per contest.
- Defensively, Boise State has played better in home games this season, allowing 61.9 points per game, compared to 64.5 in road games.
- In their last 10 games, the Broncos have been racking up 66.1 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 66.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
